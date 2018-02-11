Defunct CPC Members Allege Marginalization In APC

Members of the Defunct Congress For Progressive Change (CPC) in Sokoto state have alleged marginalisation by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the affair of the party.

Registering their displeasure with the way and manner APC is been managed both in the state and national level, spokeperson of the aggrieved CPC members, Prof Muhammad Lawal Bashir said they were treated as second class citizens in APC which they jointly formed, and nurtured to victory.

As part of their concern, Sokoto CPC said, the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s led state government does not consider any of their members for political appointment which he said was not part of agreement terms in the merger.

According to him, only 1 slot was given to them of the over 157 elective and political appointment while PDP decampees got more than 100.

Prof Bashir further stated that they were never consulted nor admitted in any party matters,saying they have no representation at the national party level.

He noted also that all frantic efforts to see governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to discuss the matter proved abortive.

Given reasons for voicing out despite been mute all thesewhile, Prof. Bashir said they resolved to make it public to enable the Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s reconcilatroy to know that all is not well with sokoto APC.

Collaborating the position of their spokesperson, Alhaji Garba said until APC addresses some of those anormalities, it will soon find itself in the web of impunity, imposition and undue advantage taking like it accused PDP before.