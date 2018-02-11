FG To Establish Science Centres In 6 Geo-political Zones – Minister

The Federal Government said it has concluded plans to establish science centres in the six geo-political zones of the country. According to the minister, this is aimed at sharpening the skills of students across the nation and other African countries for the technological advance.

The minister for Science and Technology, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday after an on the spot assessment of the Assumpta Science Centre located at Ofekata Orodo in Mbaitoli local governments area of Imo State.

He said that the citadel of science studies would be equipped and commissioned very soon while indicating that plans are underway to erect befitting structures to make the centre conducive for learning.

The minister stressed that science education is very important in any developing country like Nigeria and expressed the commitment of the Federal Government in the realization of these noble project.

According to him, the pilot project located in Imo state will take off with chemistry while other science subjects such as Physics, Biology, Mathematics and other related courses would be added to the curriculum in future to give the students wide exposure.

Chief Onu noted that the project is collaboration with the Vatican adding that a study conducted by the Vatican revealed that the bane of most African nations could be traced to non embracing of the practical aspect of science.

He noted that the Vatican in the quest to realize this objective is partnering with the Federal Government in enshrining practical aspect of science study in Nigeria and other African countries as an area of specialization.

His words; “the difference between developed and undeveloped countries is Science. This will help in fighting poverty and diseases, create jobs, and eradicate unemployment among the youths.