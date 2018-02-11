IGP Condoles PMB Over Sister-in-law’s Death

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun-Idris, yesterday visited Daura, Katsina State were he condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his sister-in-law.

Speaking during the condolence visit, Idris described her death as a big loss, not only to President Buhari, her immediate family, Katsina state but to Nigeria in general.

The police boss prayed God to repose her soul, while he urge the president as well as the entire to take her death as an act of God.

Responding, President Buhari commended the IGP for the visit and described death as inevitable end for all mortals.

meanwhile, IGP Idris yesterday visited Maiduguri, Borno State capital where he commiserated with the Buratai family over the death of their father, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai

He also offered similar prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased, while urging Lt Gen Tukur Burutai, the Chief of Army Staff and the entire family to faithfully bear the irreparable loss.

Burutai lauded the police chief for the visit and said that the family members were consoled with the multiple of prayers offered for their departed father.

“IGP Idris said in an interview that the demise of the esteemed and highly revered sister -in-law to the president and father of the army chief is a great loss of inestimable quantum.

He said that the country, Nigeria will miss their wise counsel and wealth of experience.

The police boss said that he was deeply touched when he received the sad news of their death.

He said that it was significant that throughout their remarkable life, they both retained the humble and unassuming mien of a technocrat, saying as a leader, they retained the respect of all and sundry.