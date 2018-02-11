Int’l Islamic Varsity Honours Sen Wamakko In Uganda

The International Islamic University, Mbali, Uganda, at the weekend honoured Senator, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, for his cherished services to humanity, especially the unending penchant for youths education.

The honour, according to a statement signed by Senator Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani was amongst other reasons to simply appreciate the Senator for his contributions to the Islamic university.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, was bestowed with the honour at the University’s 30th Anniversary and Convocation, held at Mbali city, 220 kilometers away from the Ugandan Capital, Kampala.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Dr Ahmad Kawesa Ssengendo affirmed that, awards are simply a very humane way of appreciating exceptional individuals whose existence has positively touched and continue to touch uncountable lives.

Dr Ahmad noted that, Senator Wamakko is one amongst such individuals whose fulfilment in life is to make others, society and the world a better place for all. This therefore expalins why the institution deem it fit to bestow such an award on him.

According to Dr Ahmad, International Islamic University, Uganda has so far graduated no fewer than 25,000 students in the last thirty years.

Responding, Senator Wamakko who described education as the only panacea to most of the problems confronting our society today, further commended the gesture of the University and pledged to do more to ensure that youths, women and other vulnerable groups continue to acquire education at all levels.