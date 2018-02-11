Killing, Sales of Donkey Meat In South-South Worrisome – Butchers Union

Butchers in the South South geopolitical region have expressed worry over the killing and sales of donkey meat in the region and called for the National Butchers Union of Nigeria (NBUN) to help check the menace.

This formed part of the report at the end of National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union and made available to newsmen in Benin on Sunday.

The union said the need to check this became necessary in view of the fact that not everybody consume the meat, in addition to the fact that many could hardly differentiate between donkey meat from that of cow.

The chairmen of the NBUN in the region, noted that those who engages in the sale of donkey meat, usually have the donkey slaughtered in hideout and brought out for sale to unsuspecting members of the public.

The NBUN while expressing worry over the incessant killings by alleged Fulani herdsmen across the country, called for urgent measure to be taken to address the challenges.

Similarly, NBUN national President, Chief Osamede Adun, while commending the Government of Oyo State on its support to the state chapter of the union, urged other states, including the Federal Government to emulate Oyo.

Adun said Oyo government did not only provide N50 million loan support for members of the union in the state, but provided N5 million for the building of Oyo state Secretariat g of the union.

Adun maintained that loan support became inevitable for the members in view of the huge capital requirement for the business in addition to the rising cost of buying cow as well as transportation.

The President however cautioned that members to be disciplined and ensure that the union activities in their domain does not clash with goevrnment’s rules and regulations.

“I must not fail to tell you that after God is the government, so you must ensure you work and carry out the union’s activities within the ambit of the law,” he stated.