Mahmoon Was A Disciplined Journalist – Sen Na’Allah

Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, yesterday described late, Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed as a fearless, disciplined and professional journalist.

Na’Allah stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased located in Tudun Wada, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Mahmoon, veteran journalist, author and media manager died at his residence in Kaduna at about 10:47pm on Thursday. He died at the age of 74.

Na’Allah, while condoling with the family and journalists, described the death of Mahmoon as “a very big lost to Kaduna State and the entire country.

“He was a highly respected, fearless and disciplined journalists and media manager who stand by the ethics of the profession. May Allah grant him Aljanna Firdausi, may Allah comfort the family, the people of the state and Nigerian journalists,” he said.

The brother to the deceased who is also the Chief of Staff to Senate President, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed while speaking on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude for the show of love and concern by the Senator and other Nigeria journalists.

“On behalf of our family, I say thank you very much for the condolence visit and pray to Allah to reward you abundantly,” Hakeem added.

Mahmoon began his broadcasting career as duty continuity announcer at the Broadcasting Company of Northern Nigeria, BCNN, in 1971.