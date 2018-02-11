PDP Condemns Governance Style In Kebbi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kebbi State has strongly condemned and criticised the pattern of governance by the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government.

The State Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Saidu Haruna who briefed journalist at the party’s Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi lamented that the state of affairs , the general welfare of the masses as well as the performance of the state government since the Bagudu led administration took over power in 2015 was a failure.

He labelled the present APC government in the state as one characterised by acute abuse of power, nepotism as well as suffering from misplacement of priority in citing projects across the state.

According to Haruna, “ Evidence of nepotism is everywhere in Kebbi, particularly in key strategic projects , quality of projects varies from one area to another depending from where the Governor comes from.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state described PDP as a wounded lion that is in utter desperation for relevance.

Alhaji Sani Dododo , the Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC in Kebbi stated this while fielding questions from journalist over the criticism against the government of the day by opposition PDP.

Dododo who vehemently responded to the criticisms of the opposition party said the party in the state was in a state of confusion following the mass defection of thousands of their members and key stalwarts to APC in the State.

He explained that there was no iota of truth over the allegations of PDP that the agricultural policy especially the rice revolution in the state is deceitful.

He argued that ,” The agricultural policy especially the rice farming embarked upon by governor Bagudu is open to all to see and has recorded tremendous success and applause within and outside the state.

His words, “ As they alleged that 90% of the loan benefiaries are not farmers, it not true. They should understand that no organ of state government is involve in the distribution of the loan . This is purely done by CBN and Bank of Agriculture and not by Kebbi State Government.

He said , “ The beneficiaries are both APC and PDP members including all those farmers interested in the loan in the state.”

On the allegations of nepotism and award of contract , he challenged the PDP expose any relative or cronny of governor Bagudu that is a beneficiary of government contract in the state.

He announced that when Bagudu came into power, he met a liability of 83 billion and in spite present state of the economy of state settled over 51 billion , settled pension arrears and pay workers salary monthly.