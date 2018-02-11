Wike Gives N500m Grant To PAMO University

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has given N500 million grant to PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt the first indigenous private university located in the state.

This is as he promised the sponsorship of 100 indigent students from the state in the new institution yearly for a period of five years.

Wike spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt at the formal installation of the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar as the Chancellor of PUMS and commencement of academic and nonacademic activities of the university.

The governor, who stated that the Rivers State government has invested more in health care and medical education in the state, said with two faculties of Medical Sciences in two prominent universities in the state, will soon become hub for medical training and certification of doctors.

He said “During our campaign we promised to address the challenge of health care and medical personnel in the state. To run our healthcare programmes, we established at the first time faculty of Medicine in Rivers State University.

“The addition of PAMO University of Medical Sciences to the State medical universities comes with expounded opportunities for our young ones to be qualified professionals in medical field of their passion and contribute to this state’s educational system.