2019 Elections Won’t Hinder Capital Budget Implementation – FG

The federal government has said it will retain capital budget despite the forthcoming general election in the country.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who disclosed this noted that federal government’s capital budget will be strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, particularly the completion of ongoing projects.

The minister made this known at the weekend while representing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at a lecture delivered at the National Defence College (NDC) Course 26 participants.

Responding to a question by a member of the NDC Course 26 on the use of the capital budget for the general election, Adeosun said the present administration will not divert funds meant for capital project to fund the forthcoming elections.

The minister said, “The Administration remains committed to infrastructure spending at the high levels of the past two years and the completion of major ongoing projects.”

She further reiterated the commitment of the administration to its programmes of transformation, jobs and wealth creation across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 7, 2017 presented a budget of N8.612 trillion to the National Assembly, with focus on massive infrastructure development, including key strategic roads, rail projects and power projects, among others.