APC Sweeps Kano LG Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded a major political victory by winning all the 44 local government chairmanship seats in Saturdays polls conducted in Kano State by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

Chairman of the commission, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka, who announced the final results of the polls, said the ruling APC won in all the 44 local government areas.

He also disclosed that Kano State government doled out over N600 million to the commission to ensure the conduct of hitch-free local government polls.

Sheka who noted that 35,000 ad hoc staff were engaged in the conduct of the exercise, said the services of 44 presiding officers were also engaged.

Noting that the commission maintained neutrality during the conduct of the local government polls, he said, “I will not hesitate to declare any other party winner if any candidate from other political parties had won the election because we are not against or in favour of any particular party”.

Sheka, who declared the results before journalists at KANSIEC headquarters on Sabon Bakin Zuwo, stated that security operatives were deployed to ensure the safety of lives and properties, adding that no rancour or act of banditry was recorded while polling lasted.

Sheka said though there were challenges that popped up, prior and during the elections, the commission is committed towards improving on its delivery on all assignments designated to it by the constitution.

Admitting there was delay in the commencement of voting, he blamed the development on the late arrival of sensitive voting materials that were ordered from China.

He quickly pointed out that alternative measures were taken, which ensured elections went ahead.