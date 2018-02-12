C/River North Set To Host Ayade At Senatorial Headquarters

Arrangement has been concluded by the people of northern senatorial district of Cross River State to play host Governor Ben Ayade, who is one of their kinsman in Ogoja Local Government, Headquarters for the senatorial district.

Chairman of the publicity committee Ntufam Dr. Peter Ojie disclosed this in a media briefing with journalists at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre in Calabar on Monday.

The event will attract worthy sons and daughters of Cross River northern extraction home and abroad who includes former Minister for justice and Attorney General of the Federation Mr. Kanu Godwin Agabi SAN to grace the occasion.

Other dignitaries may include former permanent secretary federal civil service, Prof. Nicolas Damachi, Sen. Musa Adede, ex-milad of old River State Brig Gen. Anthony Ukpo Rtd. and others to also grace the occasion.

On why the senatorial district decided to play host to the governor, at this critical time when campaigns are heightened, Ojie said that the initiative was to express the sincere love that they have for Governor Ben Ayade.

“The north has never been lucky. It is a traditional hospitality of our people to host our governor. Just like we did for Donald Duke and Imoke. In keeping with the tradition of the people of the senatorial district, we have no choice other than to host our very own.”

In his words, the chairman of the publicity committee said, “Cross River State has had about 6 governors and we have never had an opportunity to produce one”.

“This is the first time we are having our own as governor. The central have had their shot, the south have also had theirs both in military and civilian era we have been the only ones who have been denied the privilege to take our shot”. Ojie maintained.

Ojie stated that the reception ceremony is in tandem with the beliefs and ideals of the northern senatorial district people adding that they are proud to have Ayade who is a well-respected son as a governor of the state.

“What we are going to do is worth doing. We don’t want to adhere to the biblical saying which states that a prophet is not honored in his home”

The chairman maintained that security in the senatorial district will be beef up to ensure the safety of lives and property of the district on the 24 of February which is the “D day” for the ceremony.

Ojie said, “We are here to inform you that we are receiving our son on the February 24 at Ogoja council ground”.

He said that the ascension of Ayade into office as governor is a thing which the north had yearned for and they got it.