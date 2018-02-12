Expect Influx Of PDP Stalwarts Into APC Before July 14 Polls- Senator Arise

Former member of the National Assembly, Senator Ayo Arise yesterday expressed confidence that the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State would witness the influx of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts few months to the July 14, governorship polls into the state.

He said exodus of the PDP to the APC will happen after the governorship primary of the ruling party in the state.

Arise , who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District between 2007-2011 at the upper chamber of the national assembly, spoke in Oye Ekiti, headquarters of Oye Local government on Sunday after a thanksgiving service held in his honour at SS, Peter and Paul’s Catholic Pro- Cathedral Church to celebrate his release from kidnappers’ den.

The former federal lawmaker said he would not meddle in the state chapter of PDP crisis occasioned by the adoption of the state deputy governor, Prof. kolapo Olusola despite the fact that his bosom friend and former Minister of Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye was directly involved.

Adeyeye, a governorship aspirant has been having a running battle with Governor Ayodele Fayose for adopting his deputy as the party’s sole candidate.

“Adeyeye is my friend but I can’t dictate to him to return to APC. I am not in position to dictate to him that will have to be his decision.

“But after the PDP primary, if the party fails to do the right thing, then we can decide to talk to our friends in PDP to join us in APC.”

Insisting that there was no zoning plan in APC ahead of the governorship election, the governorship aspirant said he stands a better chance to win the 2018 governorship poll for the party than former Governors Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi.

Arise said the two former governors have contributed to the development of the state and that time has come for a fresh blood to be allowed to rule the state, saying “going by the mood in town, the people prefer a new person than those they have seen in the past”.

The trio off Oni, Fayemi and Arise were eyeing the state governorship seat on the platform of the APC.

On the rising kidnapping and killings being allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen in the country, Arise said he agreed with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the establishment of state police.

Arise was kidnapped last year along Lokoja –Abuja road while returning to the Federal Capital Territory after visiting Ekiti State and was held by his captors for six days.