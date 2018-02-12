Igbo Community Condoles Buratai, Says His Success Guaranteed Their Safety

The Igbo Community in Borno under the umbrella body of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Borno state chapter on Sunday paid condolence visit to Lt Gen Tukur Buratai over the demise of his father, Late Yusuf Buratai.

The Ohaneze president, Chief Maclaw Maduabuchukwu Nwaogu who led members of his Executive, 5 Southeastern States Welfare Association Presidents and a traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Eze Sir Simeon Chukwuemeka to the condolence visit, urged Lt Gen Buratai to see the loss as an act of God, saying that the late Baba Yusuf Buratai, a Legend of World War II and former Soldier of African Volunteer Force, though dead, left a legacy by giving birth to one of the finest Chief of Army Staff, Nigeria ever produced.

He noted that Buratai’s determined efforts, success and doggedness in crushing the Boko Haram terrorists who are now fleeing their enclaves with many paying the price of their evil is what have kept Ndigbo in Borno.

“We learnt of what happened and all of us are part of the mourning because your success is the reason why we are still here in Borno state. We appreciate every of your efforts in the war against Boko Haram. When things are going well with you, we rejoice with you and when mourning, we mourn with you.

“The Igbo Community in Borno have come to pay you condolence. We have no authority over life. It is God that gives and takes. We say take heart,” Chief Nwaogu said.

Responding, the bereaved Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai thanked the Igbo Community for commiserating with him, saying that the visit is well appreciated. He described the Igbo Community in Borno as peace loving People.

He assured the community that Boko Haram terrorists have been completely defeated hence they have gone for good. He urged them to tell their brothers who fled the state at the peak of the crisis to return back and continue their businesses so that the economy of the state will be revived back.

“On behalf of Yusuf Buratai family, I welcome all of you to our home, we thank you and your entourage for commiserating with us, we thank you. This visit is well appreciated.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure you that the Boko Haram terrorists have gone for good. So tell your brothers who fled the town to return and continue their businesses so that we can build back our economy. The Igbo Community in Borno are peace loving People.

“The peace of any part of this country will remain intact if all ethnic groups live in harmony. So once again, I appreciate your coming to commiserate with me and family. Thank you,” Buratai said.