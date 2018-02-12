Kano: 44 APC LG Chairmen Assume Office

….As Civil Society Coalition Says Election Is Free And Fair

The All Progressive Congress, APC newly elected local government chairmen on Monday assumed office in their respective LG, as they were administered with the oath of office on Sunday night.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who witnessed the swear-in exercise task the new 44 LG chief executives to embark on the immediate transformation of their domain by replicating the policies of his administration.

Our correspondent reports that, the ceremony held at the Indoor Sports Hall located at Kofar Mata was conducted under heavy security.

Ganduje in his remarks, in the aftermath of the ceremony said, “You must ensure that the swearing in of your Councillors is completed, within the week. You Council Chairmen are democrats, who care for the people at the grassroots and you are grounded Administrators. I therefore call on you to be serious, with Local Government Administration.”

He stated that, the state Government under his leadership will aid and support the newly elected Local Government chairmen toward the development of their area.

Civil Society Organizations under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies, described the Kano state Local Government Election held last Saturday as free, fair and credible.

In a chat with journalists at NUJ Kano, Press Centre, the Coordinator of the Coalition, Alhaji Muhammad Al-Jami Hashim, said, the body adjudge the election to be worthy and acceptable.

He said, the LG elections was conducted in compliance with the best acceptable practices that guides the conduct of election processes, prior, during and after.

The group commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his maturity and non-interference in the whole process that lead to the conduct of the elections.

It would be recalled that, Candidates contesting on the platform of the ruling, All Progressive Congress, APC, Kano state chapter recorded a landslide victory, in the Local Government elections, conducted by Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC.