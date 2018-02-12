Lagos Seals Off RCCG, Hotel, Others Over Illegal Construction Of Building

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA), have sealed the zonal headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) under construction in Ajegunle, a hotel in Ikeja and six other buildings over illegal development of structures,

It was learnt that over 11 people found working on site when LASBCA officials visited were arrested and arraigned at the Mobile Court, which sat in Ebute Meta area of Lagos at the weekend and sent to jail for not being able to perfect their bail conditions.

The operation was led by the General Manager, LASBCA, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde, while officials of the Lagos State Task Force were on ground to provide security and arrest culprits during the enforcement exercise on Saturday.

The RCCG, a massive three-storey structure, being developed on Old Ojo Road in Ajegunle was said to have broken government’s seal on several occasion after it was served stop work notice and sealed.

Seven labourers found working on the structure were arrested and in put in the Black Maria, while about four other buildings on Old Ojo Road were sealed for the same offence and labourers found on site were arrested.

An illegal shopping centre being in Ajeromi was also sealed. The developer was already erecting a third floor illegally without approval when LASBCA officials came and sealed up the building.

It was also learnt that the structure had been sealed several times, with the shop owners breaking government seals, while two people were arrested in the process.

De-Golden Guest Hotel on Opebi area of Ikeja was also sealed as the developer converted a residential apartment to a hotel without getting government approval for the conversion.

LASBCA General Manager, Shodeinde told newsmen that all properties sealed had been sealed up to four times in the past, but that their owners always break government’s seal to continue their illegal development.