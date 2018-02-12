Late Shagaya Will Be Remembered For His Commitment To Nat. Unity, Selfless Service- ACF

The apex northern sociocultural body, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said, it received with shock and grief the sad news of the passing away of its Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) Sen Dr. John N. Shagaya(Dan- Buram Langtang) who died in a motor accident along Jos Langtang road yesterday 11th February 2018.

ACF in a statement issued by the national publicity secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, the late elder statesman would be remembered for his commitment to national unity, selfless service to his father land, vision and intellect.

“The late Sen Dr. Shagaya was a fine officer gentleman who started his soldiering career from Nigerian Military School, Zaria and attained the rank of Brig-General in the Nigerian Army. Gen Shagaya held many command positions in the Army. He was at one time Hon. Minister of Internal Affairs.

“After retirement, Sen Shagaya engaged in scholarly pursuits and obtained a PhD in defense and strategic studies. He also joined politics and was elected Senator of the Federal Republic in 2007.

“The late Dan Buram Langtang had written so many books and presented papers at different conferences and seminars on good governance. His book “Governance in Nigeria” was a consummate work of research and scholarship.

“He was recent appointed as Chairman, Governing Council, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos by President Muhammad Buhari. Nigeria has lost one of its fineness politician, a bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life.

“ACF extends its condolences to the Shagaya family, the Government and the good people of Plateau state and all Nigerians over the demise of Sen Dr. John N Shagaya. May his gentle soul rest in peace”.