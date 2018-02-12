Police Arraign 3 For Alleged Car Theft

The FCT Police Command on Monday arraigned three men in an Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi for allegedly stealing a car belonging to one Mr Bello Oludele of Kuje area in the FCT.

The defendants who were named as Saaor Liam, Michael Joseph and Babangida Maidaki, were apprehended by police officers in Kaduna when they were about to sell the car.

The Prosecutor Mr Patrick Ogele, from the command told the court that the complainant had earlier reported the issue at the Kuje Police station on Aug. 23, 2017 the day the car was stolen.

Ogele told the court that the defendants also stole all the document inside the car such as the owner higher school certificate, identity card and complimentary cards.

According to Ogele, the defendants were arrested and interrogated on the process of selling the car but they could not defend themselves as who is the rightful owner of the car.

The prosecutor told the court that when the defendants could not defend their ownership of the car, the police who arrested them called one of the numbers found on the document that was seen inside the car and the owner picked the call in Abuja.

Ogele said that following the call which came to the owner from Kaduna, the complainant went back to Kuje police station to inform them about the call and they followed him down to Kaduna to arrest the defendants.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants were being charged on the crime of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy contrary to sections 6 and 1 of the Robbery and Firearms Act.

The defendants, however, denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Yusuf Halliru ordered the suspects to be remanded in Kuje prison and adjourned the matter until Feb. 28, for commencement of hearing. (NAN)