2 LG Staff Hacked, As Rampaging Herdsmen Sack LG Secretariat In Ondo

At least two staff of Akure South local Government were yesterday hacked when some men numbering over 30 suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded the secretariat and paralysed government’s activities by chasing away other council workers.

Our correspondent learnt that the herdsmen gained entrance into the council secretariat from the back gate that leads to a swampy area being cultivated by some workers of the local government and attacked the staff .

It was also gathered that the ongoing wedding ceremony at the registry of the council was also disrupted by the cutlass wielding herdsmen.

Sources said the crisis started when a council worker in the Agriculture Department of the council, named Simon Johnson resisted the herdsmen from grazing on his vegetable farm behind the council secretariat.

According to the source, Johnson was said to have told one of the herders who was grazing on his farm to leave his farm and move to another place for grazing.

The source said, “This led to argument between them and the Fulani herdsman left the scene to mobilise his friends to attack the council. In the process, two of the workers of the council was macheted by the herdsmen. “

Members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees who spoke at separate interviews with our correspondent at the premises urged the government to act on the matter.

When LEADERSHIP visited the scene, workers, including the local government caretaker Chairman, Mrs. Margret Atere were seen running out of the secretariat for the safety of their lives.

The workers vowed not to go back to their various offices until their security can be guaranteed.

As of the time of filling this report the Commissioner of Police for the Ondo State command, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju led men of his command to the secretariat to assess the situation.