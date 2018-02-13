Exclusive: Winning Jah Discovers 2Baba, Wande Coal’s Abandoned Music Royalties

Nigerian artistes are known to be just hungry for endorsement and shows, where they get the little they use in buying cars and enjoying themselves. But little did they know that their royalties are pilling in millions without them even knowing it exist.

LEADERSHIP has exclusively reported about entertainers not knowing the rudiment and business of music before they even delved into it, suggesting they get professionals in the industry to guide them before even thinking of putting their songs out.

But it seem succour has finally come their way as veteran Nigerian reggae artiste, John player award winner for best reggae new act 1989 with hit tracks recently peaking at #1 and #8 for months at reverbnation reggae chart, Kingsley Eno Osagie (Winning Jah), popularly known for his anthem song “Deep Sea”, has recently discovered the incompetence of 2Baba Idibia and Wande Coal’s managements respectively, as the iconic diaspora King of Reggae stepped to withdraw his music royalty on soundexchange, he saw royalties abandoned by the living legends.

Speaking exclusively to our reporter, he requested his percentage to be given on his behalf to the vulnerable children in Benin city, Aduwawa, were the philanthropist and multiple award Winning Jah is building a free “Obaland Social School” for children at Ikpoba hill, near EBS radio.

“If na afrobeat bling bling singer see this huge sum, dem a steal it, am a real WinninJahrian, my religion don’t lie” he revealed in Rastafarian tune.

His exposure has further supported our claims that many Nigerian top celebrities don’t do their home work properly to know what it entails before going into studios or letting their songs out. This would be an eye opener to many and also another means of supporting themselves.