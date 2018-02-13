Miyetti Allah To FG: Put Grazing Reserves To Use

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged the federal government to improve the livestock sector through the revitalization and putting to effective use the grazing reserves.

Similarly the association called for arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killings especially in Mambilla, Numan, Kajura and other communities in Benue and Nassarawa states.

The position of the association was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association held in Minna where prominent Fulani leaders from the north were in attendance. The communiqué was signed by the national secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma.

The association resolved to work with stakeholders towards achieving lasting peace in the country and end violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Nigeria.

While expressing satisfaction with the federal government’s engagements of stakeholders in proffering lasting solution to the problems, it called for immediate action towards putting all the grazing reserves back to effective use by improving them for the pastoralists.

The association further expressed worry that up till now the perpetuators of violent attacks against herdsmen and other citizens across the country were yet to be apprehended to face justice and therefore called for immediate action in that direction.

Meanwhile, it called for national legislation to address the contending issues in the livestock sub sector to mitigate the tension created by the laws already put in place against its members in some states of the federation.

It also decried the continued stereotyping and ethnic profiling of her members that is further worsening the situation and called on the media to live up to its professional and ethical standards and stop bias reportage against the herdsmen in the country.