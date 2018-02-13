N200m Donation: CNPP Commends Wike’s National Unity Efforts

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has urged Nigerian leaders to be less selfish this time that the country is passing through trying period in many facets of her national life, even as it commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his efforts at uniting the country.

The CNPP spoke while reacting to criticisms of Governor Wike administration’s compassionate donation of N200 million to people displaced by herdsmen menace in Benue State.

In a statement issued yesterday by the CNPP secretary general, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the Conference noted that “if there was a time the ruling elites should be selfless in their service to the nation, it is now that the country is undergoing several teething challenges, which are impacting negatively on Nigeria’s attempts at nation building.”

The CNPP further observed that “no nation whose leaders are self-centred will ever maximise her national potential and attain speedy development.”

The statement reads in part, “We, therefore, urge Nigerian leaders to emulate the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who has consciously committed himself to the promotion of national cohesion, unity and solidarity more than any other leader in the current political dispensation.

“The CNPP urge leaders across the states of the federation to consciously promote equity and justice, which is the only viable pathway to building a nation where everyone can have a sense of belonging, with mutual respect for others’ views in atmosphere of tolerance.

“In recent time, Governor Wike has been in the forefront of advocating for equity in politics and governance, and we cannot but commend him to energise him for more selfless services to the nation amid prevailing political rancour.

“Our commendation of his statesmanship is not self-serving when we recall that Governor Wike had hosted many national gatherings that took Nigerians from all works of life to Rivers State.