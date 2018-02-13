NHIS Staff Back Yusuf’s Reinstatement

Some staff members of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), yesterday, expressed their support for the reinstatement of the executive secretary, Prof Usman Yusuf.

Addressing journalists at the NHIS headquarters in Abuja, Uchenna Ewelike, and Mohammad Shehu Gajo, under the unity Group/Concerned NHIS Staff, urged the NHIS staff to continue to discharge their normal duties without fear of intimidation and harassment by a factions of staff union.

They also called on all security agencies to act within the law and deal with anybody or group of persons with intentions of breaking the law and disrupting the peace within the work environment.

According to them “As public servants, we are guided by the ethics of the profession and should not allow ourselves to be willing tools in the hands of corrupt stakeholders who are not comfortable with the reforms going on in the Scheme which will match global best practices.”

They also urged the National Unions of MHWN and ASCSN to call the different factions of their local chapters in NHIS to order and advise them to re-channel their energy in helping the enrollees who are either poorly treated or denied access on regular basis.

Union members of the scheme had last week protested the reinstatement of Prof. Yusuf, while under investigation by the EFCC.