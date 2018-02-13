Saraki, Dogara, APC Mourn John Shagaya

President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of a member of the sixth Senate and former minister of Internal Affairs, Brigadier General John Nanzip Shagaya.

Saraki, in a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Shagaya as a “fine officer and gentleman” who during his lifetime, gave his all in the service of his country, both as a soldier and politician.

Again, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau state over the death of Senator John Shagaya.

Dogara, in a statement signed by his special adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, described the late General Shagaya as a fine gentleman, reputable elder statesman, distinguished lawmaker and accomplished military officer.

The Speaker who described the late Shagaya’s death as a big loss to Nigeria said that his generation fought to keep Nigeria together.

“We will continue to remember his sacrifices as a military officer who fought in the civil war to keep Nigeria one.”

“We console with his the Shagaya family, people and government of Plateau state over this irreparable loss”.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described commiserated with his family, the government and people of Plateau State over the sad loss of the statesman who passed on Sunday following a fatal motor accident.

“Indeed, the passage of Shagaya is a great loss to the country, but we are consoled by the fact that he had a meaningful and impactful life as a soldier, an administrator and lately as a politician, who was driven by the virtues of unity, patriotism, and selflessness,” the party said.