Sokoto Poly To Start Courses In Mechatronics, Others Soon-Rector

Sokoto government-owned Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic has been granted approval by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to begin National Diploma programs in Building Technology and Civil Technology/Institutional Administration, Prof. Aminu Ibrahim disclosed.

Prof. Aminu who is the Rector of the Polytechnic divulged that the accreditation was secured because it was fully funded and supported by the state government under the leadership of governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

“In addition, the Polytechnic has secured approvals to continue with the Bachelor of Technology course in Mechanical and Building Engineering, as well as in Accounting in collaboration with the Technical University of Ghana.

“We have also secured government’s support and cooperation in our bid to start degree courses in electrical engineering and management science. We are awaiting NBTE’s approval in that regard,” he added.

The Professor said through the support of the state government, the institution was able to undertake fabrication of various science and engineering equipments to aid teaching and learning.

He said very soon, the school will introduce diploma courses in mechatronics and chemical engineering, while another professional certificate course in security management will start in due course.