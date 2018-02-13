Woman Bags 6 Months For Property Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, has secured the conviction of one Folashade Olukemi Adeleke on 2-counts of stealing contrary to Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap Act C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwajurea,the EFCC said Adeleke was sentenced to six months imprisonment without option of fine by Justice O. O. Majekodunmi of the Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta.

The convict upon arraignment on November 25, 2016 pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty after full trial.

Adeleke allegedly defrauded her victim of the sum of N6,750,000 (Six Million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) under the guise that she had a four bedroom bungalow available for sale in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the petitioner, Adeleke converted to personal use the money which was paid to her account domiciled in one of the new generation banks, instead of transmitting it to the owner of the property.

Efforts by the petitioner to either have the property delivered or a refund of the money yielded no positive result.