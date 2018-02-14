Benue Police Command Parade Informant Of Herdsmen

Benue State police command have arrested and paraded four suspected criminals including an informant of Fulani militia in Adzege village in Logo local government of Benue State. The others were arrested in Ushongo local government area of the state.

The commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni who made this known in an interview with newsmen at the command headquarters in Makurdi said the suspected informant is a resident of the community who has confessed to being an informant of the Fulani herdsmen over the years. The informant also admitted to selling operations of the security operatives to the herdsmen. The commissioner said the informant has given useful information to the police.

Our correspondent further gathered that the suspect had over the years given information to Fulani herdsmen who according to information promised to buy a land and build a house for him in Makurdi the state capital and in addition pay him N10,000,000, while on a weekly basis a recharge card of N5000 is always given to him to aid the militia with information.

The CP further disclosed that the missing police officer’s corpse were discovered strangled in a gruesome manner with some vital parts of his body like nose, eyes and ears removed.