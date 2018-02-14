Breaking: APC Reconciliation: Tinubu Meets NWC Today

The Leader of the recently reconstituted All Progressives Congress (APC) reconciliation and confidence building team, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will meet with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) today at the secretariat.

President Muhammadu Buhari had penultimate week appointed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building team as a measure towards improving cohesion within the APC.

Details Later…