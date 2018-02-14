Join Retirees Club, Tinubu Tells Obasanjo

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu has advised former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida to join the retirees club and let Nigerians decide their destiny.

This is against the backdrop of letters written by Obasanjo and Babangida calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to recontest in 2019.

Speaking to State House correspondents yesterday after a closed door meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Tinubu said Nigerians should rise up to the challenge and choose their leaders .

He said”I don’t address those shadows. We should let our former presidents join retirees’ club and take pensions but they can participate in our politics if they are interested.

“It is a free world but this freedom is not served a la carte but they should allow us to move our country forward. It is a challenge to every Nigerian.”

On his appointment by President Buhari to reconcile warring parties in the APC, he expressed delight with the confidence reposed in him by the president which according to him is a big challenge.

He explained “Well, l feel greatly honoured with the mutual confidence that the president has reposed in me which is a very strong political challenge. We have started in earnest. He has given me free hand to put coercion, confidence and trust in the party.

“Democracy is about conflict resolution process. You can’t do it without resolving conflicts. We can’t build it without understanding the conflicts and sources where we are coming from. But we want to leave the country with a legacy. It’s not about Mr. President. That is what he’s telling the country.

“It’s about our country and no other choice to democratic tenets than through political party platforms. He’s one of those rare beings around the country, around Africa who had experienced both worlds: he fought a battle to save Nigeria and came to politics to save Nigeria.

“Very rare people have such an opportunity in their life time and that’s what we talk about legacy, and where we have all the challenges, do what we should do.I’m enjoying the challenges so far.

Stating that the chances of his party winning the 2019 election is very high, Tinubu restated the commitment of his party to prosecute a free and fair elections. .

“You are asking me an obvious question. I belong to this party. My commitment is to this party. We have a better chance and we are strongly determined to prosecute election in a most transparent and democratic manner and we will win,” he stated.