Ghana's Frimpong Stuns Fans In The Winter Games

1 hour ago

Akwasi Frimpong in a weird skeleton helmet is Ghana’s flag bearer and the first male from West Africa to compete in the Skeleton completion in the ongoing Winter Games. His helmet depicts great art; it shows a rabbit escaping a lion.

In an Interview by NBC Olympics he said “I am a rabbit” and he explains how that signifies his escape from the many difficulties in his early life.

His epic story puts him however on the spotlight.


