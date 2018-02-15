SPORTS
Ghana’s Frimpong Stuns Fans In The Winter Games
Akwasi Frimpong in a weird skeleton helmet is Ghana’s flag bearer and the first male from West Africa to compete in the Skeleton completion in the ongoing Winter Games. His helmet depicts great art; it shows a rabbit escaping a lion.
In an Interview by NBC Olympics he said “I am a rabbit” and he explains how that signifies his escape from the many difficulties in his early life.
His epic story puts him however on the spotlight.
