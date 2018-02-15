ENTERTAINMENT
Amber Rose’s Special Valentine Gift To 21 Savage
Despite the continuous criticism and buzz on the love entanglement between Amber and 21 Savage; she culled up a beautiful playlist that included songs from Pendergrass, Pharell Williams, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige.
This gesture has been tagged the sexiest Valentine gift according BET. There’s going to be a great buzz as 2019 hold great promise for the couple.
