Kogi Gov Ambitious, Visionary – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as an ambitious state chief executive, whose visionary approach to governance will help greatly in the rapid development of the state.In his keynote address at a two-day Economic and Investment Summit in the state, which ended yesterday, Osinbajo described Governor Bello as both ambitious and far-sighted.

He said he had been privileged to see a document that outlined a 32-year Master Plan for the state developed by the current government headed by Bello. This is coming just as a total of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Kogi State government and private partners at the summit.Four of the MOUs were signed with energy companies, while two were signed with agriculture companies.

The last was with a global tourism brand that has agreed to build a 20-storey facility on the top of Mount Patti to attract fun-seekers to the state.The signings were only some of the many side attractions on the sidelines of the summit. Two of the MOUs signed in the presence of Vice President Osinbajo who was in attendance on day one are those signed with PowerChina International Group Limited on a 10MW Solar power plant and provision of 33kV lines for evacuation to local grid and Ghaba International on a tourist resort.

Speaking on the MOUs, the state Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Idris, said the partners were carefully selected and the Ministry of Justice duly certified the process. He said, “Kogites should be proud that at last they have a governor that has the political will to use the resources of the state to create wealth for the majority of the people”.

“To demonstrate his seriousness, in front of live cameras and with the whole world watching, Governor Bello signed two MOUs on day one of the summit that will have lasting positive impact on the economy of the state and her good people. “This shows the summit was not only a talk shop but one that has already wielded results without delay”.