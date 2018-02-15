Lent: Pray For Nigeria’s Unity, Progress, PMB Tells Christian

Taraba State governor, Mr Darius Ishaku said that his administration has empowered 448 youths and women trained in different skills acquisition programmes with over N80million worth of tools. Ishaku, who stated this yesterday in Jalingo during the occasion of the graduation of the 2nd batch and flag-off of the 3rd batch of the youths and women empowerment programme, said the skills acquisition programmes would reduce the high rate of unemployment in the state. He informed that N10,000 monthly stipends would also be paid to the third batch of 648 that was inaugurated to commence training.

He added that government would deal decisively with any beneficiary who is found selling any starter packs donated, adding that it is meant to develop them. He explained that the skills acquisition training was aimed atpoverty alleviation through economic empowerment of youths and women in the state. “Most of the beneficiaries in the first batch are performing credibly well and have also become employers of labour in their various local government areas,” he added.

BY NZOR ERNEST, Abuja The chairman of Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation, Senator Ali Wakili has disclosed that all hands are on deck to ensure that Polytechnic Amendment Act Bill is passed as soon as possible to encourage engineers in the country. Senator Wakili who stated this during the investiture ceremony of Nigeria Institution of Mechanical Engineers in Abuja said he is not pleased with the way Nigerian engineers are treated.

According to him, “We have not been particularly pleased that people think Nigerian engineers are not good enough. “Some comments about them are erroneous, talking down on Nigerian engineers, especially when it has to do with railway technology, it is disheartening.’’ The deputy governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Obounu, said the country’s economy would improve if stakeholders encourage engineers to produce basic merchandises. He said the country had the potential, including manpower, to develop a stronger economy. Obounu insisted that emphasis should be on how the country could move from consuming to producing nation. “What is lacking in Nigeria today is the fact that we are not producing. No economic growth without production.

“We cannot be in the service world all through; trade and investments will only spring after production and you ought to have an object before you can sell it. We should have a productive base, otherwise, there is no way economy can grow,’’ he said. He described mechanical engineering as the centre of all engineering, stressing that the economy would not grow without the serious input of mechanical engineers. The high points of the investiture include the inauguration of Mr Robinson Ejilah as the 13th national chairman of Nigeria Institution of Mechanical Engineers, and the swearing in of the new executive committee for 2018.

