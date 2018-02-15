N92m Fraud: EFCC Docks Ex-Nasarawa Gov’s Son, 1 Other

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned Nuraini Adamu, son of former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu and one Felix Onyeabo Ojiako before Justice Farouq Lawal of the Kano State High Court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and obtaining money by false pretence. Adamu and Ojiako’ arraignment followed a petition by one Atta Esin alleging that the defendants conspired and used his company name, Biolocks Technologies Limited, to execute contract without his knowledge. He further alleged that the contract resulted in the accumulation of withholding tax to the tune of N1,311,519.99 (One Million, Three Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Five Hundred and Nineteen Naira, Ninety Nine Kobo).

The contract according to the petitioner was worth N26,230,399.60 (Twenty Six Million, Two Hundred Thirty Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Nine Naira, Sixty Kobo), but investigation into the alleged fraud revealed that the actual contract sum was N92,036,490 (Ninety Two Million, Thirty Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety Naira Only). Adamu and his co-accused allegedly forged the board resolution of the company to open a new account in the company’s name where proceeds of the contract were deposited and subsequently shared without the knowledge of the real owner of the company.