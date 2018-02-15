Pro-chancellors Mourn Prof Gwamna

The Association of Pro-chancellors of Private Universities in Nigeria (APPUN) has described the death of Prof. Dogara Gwamna as a huge loss to the country’s education sector and the intelligentsia community.

Commiserating with family members and close associates of Prof. Gwamna, the chairman, APPUN, Amb. Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher said his demise has robbed the nation’s education sector of a great icon, a creative genius and a passionate advocate of education.

Prof. Gwamna died on February 3, 2018 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) after a brief illness, his burial is slated for February 17, 2018.

Late Prof. Gwamna hails from Naknuse, in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. He was born on the August 26, 1961 to Late Pastor and Mrs Gwamna Waije Dakwoyi. Dogara started his primary school education at the SIM Primary School, Naknuse between 1970 & 1975. He eventually proceeded to Government Secondary School, Nasarawa where he obtained the West African School Certificate in 1980.

Shortly after his preparation for higher education at the School of Preliminary Study, Keffi in 1982 he proceeded to the University of Jos where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts and Doctorate degrees at between 1985 and 2006. Prof Gwamna was tutored by great Biblical Scholars like Professors McCain and Wambutda, himself of blessed memory.

After serving the nation through the National Youth Service Corps in 1986, he secured employment with the then Plateau State Civil Service as a secondary school teacher. First, at Government Secondary School Langtang between 1987 and 1988; and later the Government Teacher’s College cum Government College, Keffi between 1989 and 1990. His passion for scholarship had mounted so much that it became insatiable within the context of post primary educational system.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Rahila Gwamna, a daughter Blessing Dogara Gwamna, Sisters Rahab Edward, Esther Bako, Grace Gwamna, a brother Dr Gaza Gwamna and many relations including his royal highness, Dadayako Naknuse, Chief Ishaku Dahilo.