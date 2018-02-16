Army Begins Infrastructural Development In Sambisa To Consolidate Hold.

Making its promise of clearing the Boko Haram terrorists and Making Sambisa fit for lawful activities , the Nigerian Army has begin the construction of borehole and other infrastructural developments in the area.

A statement issued to newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday by Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Sani Kukashekau Usman said troops will begin to enjoy water supply from the borehole constructed in sabil Huda in sambisa forest.

” Apart from road constructions, it is further consolidating its success in Sambisa forest through infrastructural development in the area.

The statement further said that apart from greatly reducing the logistics effort of conveying water from one point to another by the troops, the water project will also assist the adjoining communities very soon