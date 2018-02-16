Connect with us
NEWS

Court Remands Father Who Allegedly Raped Daughter

Published

4 mins ago

on


An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 45- year -old father, Moses Udoh, to Kirikiri Prison over alleged rape of his own daughter.

Chief Magistrate T. O Shomade refused to listen to the accused plea and ordered him to be remanded in prison.

The accused, an unemployed man who resides at 45, Osundiya St., Meiran, suburb of Lagos is being tried for rape.

Earlier, police prosecutor, Sgt. Rapheal Donny, told the court that the offence was committed sometimes in 2013 at the accused residence.

Donny said that the accused raped his 15- year -old daughter who is now 20 years old.

“The accused wife caught him while he was trying to molest his daughter sexually and she cried out.

“The case was brought to the police station and it was there the girl said that the father had raped her in 2013 and since then, he hasn’t stopped from molesting her sexually,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case till Feb. 26, for mention.


