Harvest of Souls, Miracles At The Calabar Great Gospel Crusade

About a thousand five hundred individuals yesterday at the crusade ground at the Cross River University of Technology CRUTECH surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ of Nazareth while many others got terminal diseases which had been like a torn in their bodies and soul healed on the first day of the Calabar Great Gospel Crusade on-going in Calabar.

Millions of people from across the state and its environs including the neighboring states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers and neighboring Cameroon and Equatorial Quinea turned up enmass at the crusade ground to receive their share of miracles.

After serious ministration by Evang. Kolenda,who succeeded the German minister of God Reinhard Bonnke a most people who made it to the crusade ground to seek for healing from diverse infirmity got healed of the diverse ailments such as HIV, deafness, blindness, paralysis, pains poison among several others

In his exaltation, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, stated that the history of Calabar will be rewritten after the three- day event stressing that the lives of individuals who made themselves available at the event would face a great transformation.

In his words Kolenda said,“God is always on time; he is never early, never late in his dealings and this is the right time for Calabar to experience the miraculous and the history of this great city will never remain the same”.

According to Kolenda’s message taken from the book of Romans 10: 13, the clergy averred that in Christianity God seeks man unlike in other religion where man seeks God and he did that by sending his son Jesus to redeem man from sin and iniquity.

“Christ came so that everyone who calls upon the name of the said shall be saved and this salvation takes one out whatever addiction be it alcoholic, drug or homosexuality”

The clergyman maintained that the feet of everyone who has received Christ is planted on the solid rock irrespective of tribe,sex religion and state of origin.

Evang. Kolenda charged all Africans not to toy with their skin under the guise of using bleaching cream to change their amazing color from black to yellow adding that he knows several white people who are craving to have to have black skin.

Kolenda said, “Black people are amazingly created by God and white people crave to have black skin that is why many of them lie in the sun to turn their skin black but here I see some people bleach their skin to be white which is wrong”

The programe which lasted for a few hours was interspaced with musical rendition, testimonies from individuals who were healed by God almighty.