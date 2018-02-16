PMB Will Seek Re-election In 2019 – SGF

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday cleared any doubt about President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid, saying the president will seek re-election in 2019.

“We do not have an alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari for now”, Mustapha said, adding that other presidential aspirants for the 2019 presidency definitely have nothing to offer.

The SGF stated this while addressing a crowd during a pro-Buhari rally organised by the Democratic Youth Congress (DYC), led by its national chairman, Hon. Kassim Mohammed Kassim at the Unity Fountain in Abuja The rally was specifically staged to urge President Buhari to make a public statement that he would run for a second term in the 2019 presidential poll.

Mustapha, who was represented at the rally by the senior special sssistant to the president on political matters, Hon. Gideon Sammani, said, “I am glad you have named some of the aspirants who are interested in leading this nation. If you give them the ticket they will do nothing with it. They have nothing to offer to this nation. You and I are here because we believe in President Muhammadu Buhari and we know he has the capability to lead this nation.

“Buhari is a man with several qualities of leadership- God sent. His coming is divine, so that he will rescue this nation from total collapse due to the destruction that had been done to the economy by the past administration. We all know that Buhari is transparent, honest. He has come with the change philosophy. He has lived for this to bring change to this nation.

The SGF continued” “Since his military days, he stood to fight corruption, indiscipline. Many people fear him because he does not compromise corruption and corrupt people are afraid that they will be brought to book. Those who have already looted the treasury of this nation are followed by the security agencies. By the grace of God Buhari will not relent in this fight.

“He will continue. The politics of this nation is no more the politics of money or do or die politics. Anybody who wants to lead this nation must make sacrifices. Buhari has already transformed and changed the image of leadership and that of our leaders in this country, both locally and internationally.”

Earlier, the convener of the rally and national chairman of DYC, Hon. Kassim, noted that the group is ready, committed and dedicated to work for President Buhari’s second term bid in 2019.

He said DYC had been working around the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT for the actualisation of President Buhari’s continuity beyond 2019.

Kassim, who is a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, hinted that they are working closely with over 15 state governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) towards actualising their goal.

His words: “We felt there is need for us to mobilise for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election. We know the role we played when President Buhari was away for medical checkup. A lot of people said Buhari will not come back but we kept the hope alive because many lost hope. We have mobilised for a rally in support of Buhari.

“We are calling on Buhari to come out and make a public statement to run in 2019. If this does not happen between now and Monday, we will be forced to go to court and invite him to come and make a public statement. Some of our leaders are misleading the youths in Nigeria that power should be given to the youths. We are not in a hurry; all what we are asking for is that our leaders should involve us in the system. All those who want to contest in other parties are older than Buhari.

“This is an association in support of Buhari. We have almost over twenty governors supporting this movement. We are not saying he should declare but he should make a public statement. This was the same group that mobilised to Imo State and knelt down before Governor Rochase Okorocha not to run for the position of the president then. Buhari has done well and he should be allowed to continue. We are not sponsored by anybody; we are sponsoring ourselves as honourable members.”