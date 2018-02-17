Army Says Shekau’s Whereabouts Remains Unknown, Denies Arrest Of Abu Zainab.

The Nigerian Army has countered report credited to sahara Reporters that the wanted Boko Haram terroriststs group factional Leader , Abubakar Shekau is in Kolofata, Republic of Cameroon.

The Army equally denied the arrest of a top Boko Haram terroriststs’ Commander, Abdullahi Bello alias Abu Zainab whom the media said had disclosed that the wanted factional Leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, has escaped to Kolofata in neighbouring Cameroon.

Brig Gen Sani Kukashekau Usman, the Director Army Public Relations in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Maiduguri said:” The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a news story on Sahara Reporters alleging that the wanted purported factional Boko Haram terrorists group leader, Abubakar Shekau, is in Kolofata, Republic of Cameroon.

” Sahara Reporters is credited the source of such information to the Nigerian Army. According to the medium, it was alleged that “A top Boko Haram commander, Abdullahi Bello alias Abu Zainab, who was captured by the Nigerian Army on February 14, has disclosed that the wanted factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, has escaped to Kolofata in neighbouring Cameroon.”

” This is not true. The Nigerian Army did not arrest such person, neither do we have such suspect in our custody. Contrary to the allegation on the medium, the Nigerian Army is not aware of the whereabouts of Abubakar Shekau hence the reward of the sum of N3 million Naira for any credible information on his whereabouts.

” We would like to implore all persons particularly journalists to always authenticate or cross check their facts and information from the Nigerian Army before publication or circulating,” the statement reads. End