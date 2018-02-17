Arrest Perpetrators Of Zamfara Killings – PMB

President Muhammad Buhari has strongly condemned Thursday’s massacre of innocent persons in Birane village, Zurmi local government Area of Zamfara State.

The President in a statement by his senior special assistant media, Garba Shehu commiserated with families of victims of the heinous and inhuman attacks on defenceless citizens which left many injured.

President Buhari directed the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (Rtd) to proceed immediately to the state to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and report back.

Shah said “In addition, he directed security agencies to immediately mobilise and deploy their members to the vulnerable areas of the state, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, governor Abdelaziz Yari has alleged that his administration gave security agencies 24 hour head-start to alert them on the impending invasion of communities in Zamfara by bandits that resulted in the death of 39 persons in Zurmi local government area of the state on Wednesday night.

Speaking yesterday when he led five Northern Governors on a sympathy visit to the palace of the Emir of Zurmi, Yari said security agencies in the area have failed to tackle the problem of cross border banditry and terrorism bedeviling communities in the area.

“Whatever humanly possible that needed to be done, we as a government have done to mitigate this disaster. But it does appear that security agencies are failing in their responsibilities.”