Marketing Institute To Sanction Unregistered Practitioners

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), has expressed determination to lead the renewed effort of government to portray the country in a positive light across the world.

Speaking at the 8th Annual General meeting of the Institute in Abuja, president/chairman of NIMN council, Mr Tony Agenmonmen also said the Institute may sanction practitioners who fail to register with the Institute as provided in the NIMN Act.

He said, “We have made the first big steps towards the enforcement of the NIMN Act that requires all marketing practitioners and intending ones to be registered with the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria. In this direction, we have written to the major marketing organisations in Nigeria.

“With recent compilation of registered members, we shall move to the next level by forwarding this register to the marketing organisations as a final reminder to check the list and ensure they are in compliance. As much as possible, we would prefer voluntary compliance. However, if that fails we shall revert to the various options provide in the Act.”

Agenmonmen said the NIMN is optimistic that despite the economic challenges faced by the country in 2017 which he said affected their members businesses, the new year offers great hope.

He said the Institute is now properly restructured and read to take its rightful place in leading

He said, “Nigeria was for the most part of 2017 in recession. Even though we exited later in the year, the impact will take to long while. The direct effect on the institute was strong on our members who in addition to the low morale, had challenges in meeting their membership obligations. Many corporate organisations that traditionally support us and we’re willing to continue were constrained by the harsh economic situation.

“The situation remains difficult although we expect some significant improvements going forward.

LEADERSHIP Weekend also reports that the Institute elected new executives to steer it’s affairs in the next two years. Those elected included, 1st first president, Dr. Umar Mustapha, 2nd Vice president, Mr Femi Oyewole and Council members, Tarry Ikpebu and Ayoade Adeyemi.