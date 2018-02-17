UK Varsities Partner Brookstone Schools To Boost Tertiary Education

In recognition of its contribution to the enhancement of qualitative education in the country, the Brookstone International Foundation school has won the best academic global award for year 2017.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Brookstone School , Mr. Kalada Apiafi who spoke during the Brookstone /NCUK 2018 Education Fair partners award ceremony held in Abuja disclosed that the school is achieving the feat the second consecutive year.

At the event which coincided with the 30th anniversary celebration of NCUK on the 22nd of November, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom, he further stated that Brookstone School also won the the Northern Consortium of United Kingdom Universities (NCUK) University Admissions Award’ and was runner up ‘ Excellence in Student Counselling’.

According to him : ” Brookstone won all these awards out of 56 NCUK Centres spread across the world. In 2016 NCUK had 35 Centres and by 2017 the Centres increased to 56 with more Centres being opened around the world. The NCUK prize award is an attestation to the high academic standard at Brookstone International Foundation School.

” Brookstone already enjoys an extremely strong reputation as a quality education provider here in Nigeria expanding from their current operations in Port Harcourt. NCUK has also operated in Nigeria for over 5 years. ”

In 2016, Brookstone International Foundation School had won ” Best Academic Global Award” out of 35 NCUK Centres across the world beating countries like China, Malaysia, Canada, Thailand, Japan, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Last year, at the opening of the Abuja centre, Paul Arkwright , British High Commissioner to Nigeria had extolled the quality of the institution.

Academic coordinator , Kelvin Donelly described the Centre as the best in Africa and the world because they beat all contenders in 2016 and 2017 as the best NCUK centre in the world.

“Brookstone International Foundation school is leading the world educationally and bringing recognition to Nigeria,” he said.

16 Universities in the United Kingdom under the umbrella of the NCUK stormed Abuja last week to express their willingness to continue assisting Nigerian Students acquire qualitative education in the United Kingdom and beyond.

They offered various types of scholarships and cut their fees by half in a bid to fulfill the continuation of their over 5-year partnership with Brookstone Schools which had culminated in the Brookstone International Foundation Centres in both Port Harcourt and Abuja.

Present at the event was the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Education, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, Students from various schools including Olamawu Schools and officials of the Ouality Assurance department in the Ministry of Education.

Also present were representatives of the NCUK member Institutions which included Universities of Aston, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Huddersfield, Kent, Kingston,,Leeds and Manchester, Salford and Sheffield amongst other.

Mohammed noted that the collaboration by the NCUK and Brookstone had given unprecedented opportunities to Nigerian student to study in various schools in the United Kingdom and beyond.

According to him, the information that NCUK collaborates with some university in Ireland, Australia and North America and gives exclusive scholarships for Abuja Students is good news for parents wanting qualitative education for their children.

He however said the fact that Brookstone has won the global awards as the best International Foundation Year Centre twice in a row shows that contrary to the touted believe that the quality of education is on the decline in Nigeria, educational pacesetters abound in the country if given the right incentives and facilities.

Mohammed described the awards by Brookstone as a pride to Nigeria, adding that it has put the country on the world educational spotlight.

Speaking on the advantage of studying in the NCUK Brookstone Centre, the Market Development Manager, Mr. Andrew Straughan said the International Foundation Year will offer students easy access and admission to any of the NCUK universities in the UK and other countries.

He said NCUK is a unique consortium of universities “In Nigeria we have helped over 30,000 international students gain access to university education in Uk. Of those over 9000 are from Nigeria. The unique opportunity with Brookstone is that you can stay in Nigeria for one year before going to the UK to complete your university studies,.

99 percent of NCUK Students get their visas, he said, adding that over 4000 degrees are available in the NCUK

“Brookestone will provide students with the highest quality of teaching and experience which will help ensure that students feel prepared to succeed once they start on their degree programme.