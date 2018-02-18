Catholic Priest Sponsor Over 130 Mass Wedding In Nasarawa.

The Parish Priest in charge of St Sylvester Catholic Church, New Nyanya in Nasarawa state, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Soja-Anyembugu, has sponsored the marriage of 136 couples within two weeks in the state.

Father Soja-Anyembugu, announced this to the congregation on Saturday, during the mass wedding of 83 couples in commemoration of his 10th priestly anniversary in St Patrick Catholic Church, Akwanga, Akwanga localgovernment area of the state.

He said that the gesture was extended to the people, who do not marry in the church to enable them to receive the sacrament of holymatrimony.

According to him, the step will also enable those who did not marry in the church to receive the sacrament of holy matrimony and to get their

marriage blessed in order to get more blessings and favour from God and in the interest of peace.

“I have decided to celebrate my 10th priestly anniversary to sponsored mass weeding for people who indicated their interest to have theirmarriage blessed in the church as on February 3rd, I have sponsored 53 couples in St Sylvester Catholic Church, New Nyanya

“And to day, I have sponsored 83 couples making a total of 136 couples to enable them get the sacrament of holy matrimony as well as to give

them a sense of belonging,” he said.

The priest called on the couple to continue to be patient, tolerate one another for them to have a peaceful home, adding that marriage was

all about endurance and patience.

“The importance of church marriage cannot be over-emphasised as it will promote peace among the couples and also will enable them to get

more blessings and God’s favour.”

Soja-Anyembugu, called on the couples and other Nigerians to live exemplary lives by inculcating moral values in their children in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country.

He also advised Christians and other Nigerians against engaging in unruly behaviours and other sharp practices in the interest of peace

and also to inherit the kingdom of heaven.

The man of God called on the members of the church and Nigerians to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities and engage inactivities that would promote peace and unity in the country.

The parish priest restated his commitment to continue to initiate good policies and programmes that would promote peace and unity in the

society.

Earlier, Prof. Cletus Tanimu Gotan, the Vicar General, Jos Archdiocese, who is also the guest preacher at the occasion called on the couples to live peacefully with each other in order to inherit the kingdom of God.