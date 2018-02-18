Fuel Queue May Resurface In Lagos As IPMAN Warns Of Lopsided Allocation Formula

The Ejigbo Satellite Depot chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned of possible round of petrol scarcity except the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) discontinues with the current petroleum distribution sharing formula. The chairman of the depot, Alhaji Ayo Alanamu, made the appeal in Lagos against the backdrop of ongoing poor fuel distribution to stations. He said that the ongoing long queues and poor fuel distribution to filling stations were caused by the reduction in distribution sharing formula to IPMAN members.

He said, “Fuel scarcity within Lagos metropolis is imminent if NNPC fails to reverse to our agreed formula as IPMAN members plan to stage a protest that would disrupt the operations of the depot. Alanamu said that the NNPC had reverted the initial petroleum distributions sharing formula among marketers which gave IPMAN 60 per cent, MOMAN 20 and NNPC retail outlets 20 to IPMAN 30, MOMAN 20 and NNPC retails 50. According to him, IPMAN with over 2,500 members cannot be sharing 13 trucks between its members, while an NNPC retail outlet that only has 25-stations gets over 100 trucks. “We urged the NNPC to follow the agreement we had on 60 per cent for IPMAN, 20 per cent for MOMAN and 20 per cent for NNPC retails. The arrangement is unfair, unjust, provocative and contrary to what existed at the depot petroleum sharing formula arrangement,” he said.

Alanamu, however, said that if the imposed sharing formula is not reversed, IPMAN members would not hesitate to embark on strike action which could disrupt the depot operations. He said that no IPMAN member would buy petrol at N 165 per litre and sell at regulated price of N145 per litre, adding that strike action by his members is inevitable if the practice continued. He also said that fuel scarcity is beginning to resurface in most filling stations in Lagos due to the inability of IPMAN members to get the product from depots in western zone depot