Kumuyi Holds ‘Total Redemption’ Crusade February 25 In Abuja

The State Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Pastor Joshua Esho, has announced that the General Superintendent (GS) of the church, Pastor William Kumuyi, will hold crusade on February 25, 2018, in Abuja.

Esho made this known while having an interactive session with journalists in his office in Abuja, where he expressed faith in God’s intervention over national challenges affecting the country and also for people to hold on to God for mercy.

He said the crusade which is tagged “Total Redemption Crusade” will hold on Sunday, February 25, at the Eagle Square in the evening with a combined Sunday worship service in the morning at the same venue with Pastor Kumuyi as the guest minister.

He assured that God will move mightily at the crusade ground to intervene in the challenges plaguing the country and individual lives.

He said: “Pastor WF Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Deeper Life Bible Church will be coming to Abuja for a combined worship service on Sunday 25th of February by 8 am in the morning and also a crusade by 4pm in the evening of the same 25th February at the Eagle Square by the grace of God.

“There are many reasons for putting the crusade at this time when we know we have challenges in the country. In the Bible days when there were challenges, God usually send his servants, the prophets of the Old Testament and the Apostles in the New Testament as His mouth piece to speak peace to the trouble, to the situation in the country like Israel and to bring peace to the nation and lead it to redemption of men.

“So since this is a nation and Nigeria belongs to God and God has raised up His servant and He is sending His servant to this part of the country at this time to proclaim peace, protection, redemption and sanitize the nation with the message of righteousness and holiness which will bring permanent peace, unity and progress to our nation.

Meanwhile, he explained why the church chose the theme of the crusade to be ‘Total Redemption’.

“The theme of the crusade here in Abuja is ‘Total Redemption Crusade’ through Christ. Jesus says, he that commits sin, is a slave of sin and that if the Son shall make you free, you shall be free indeed.

“Not only that, this is the capital of the nation; whatever happens here will affect every part of the country; therefore it is a programme that is timely chosen at such a crucial time in our nation and I believe it will go a long way to bring permanent solution to the problems in our country”, he added.

He said there will be individual blessings in the crusade but called for a national and genuine heartfelt repentance by totally forsaking all evil and wickedness.

Speaking on the impact and benefit of the crusade he said, “And talking about individual benefits, thousands are coming with various problems, but Nigerians must repent, that is genuine heartfelt repentance by totally forsaking the evil and wickedness and turn to Christ.

“Sin has consequences, sicknesses, diseases, so the man of God is bringing the word of God to the nation’s capital city Abuja, which will eventually affect the whole nation. These problems will be solved, many people will be healed, delivered, set free, and captives liberated”, he said.