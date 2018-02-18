NNPC To Reward Marketers Selling At Official Pump Price

Group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has again declared that official pump price for petrol is N145 per liter and therefore urged marketers to stick to that price to make life easy for Nigerian. The GMD gave this charge yesterday in Abuja while presenting a commendation letter to the managing director of BOVAS & Company Ltd, an Ibadan-based petroleum marketing company, for consistently selling petrol at the approved price of N145 per litre.

He said NNPC was fully convinced that it was possible for oil marketers to sell petrol at the approved price and still make a decent profit, urging other marketers to emulate BOVAS. He said the Corporation decided to recognize BOVAS and its Managing Director, Mrs. Victoria A. Samson, for helping the government to make life easy for Nigerians by selling petrol at the regulated price. “It is on record that you have consistently demonstrated not only your ability to supply products to the market, but also to do so within the government controlled price of N145 per litre. You are even matching the NNPC Retail price by selling at N143 per litre.

That is quite commendable,” Baru stated. “By doing what she does, Mrs. Samson has been making life much easier for Nigerians. That is why we gave her a Commendation Letter as well as a plaque to recognize her efforts,” he added. He assured her of NNPC’s readiness to support her company with

necessary interventions to keep the company well supplied with petroleum products in order for it to serve its areas of operation well. Responding, Mrs. Samson thanked the NNPC management for the kind gesture, adding that her filling stations nationwide have maintained the N145 regulated price for petrol even during periods of supply shortage. “Without doubt, this gesture will spur me to further do my best and continue to supply products at affordable prices for the benefit of all Nigerians,” an elated Samson said. She said BOVAS would continue to work with the managements of NNPC/ PPMC not only to provide petroleum products at approved prices to Nigerians without diversion but also to resolve the current fuel crisis.