Secondus Meets IBB In Minna

The People Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, chief Uche Secondus, yesterday met with former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB). The PDP chairman was at the IBB residence with six other party stalwarts. LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the chairman was led to the IBB’s house alongside his Financial Secretary who is a former National Youth Leader of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira.

It was gathered that the chairman of the party in the state, Tanko Beji was also in the delegation. Beji did not mobilize party members for the visit because the National chairman insisted on a private visit without public glare, it was gathered. The meeting which was behind closed door, it was gathered, was meant to appreciate the contribution of IBB to the success of the last convention of the party where the new executive emerged. While the detail of other discussions were not known, it was learnt that the former Military president offered useful advice to the visitors on the best way to entrench true democracy in the party and win public confidence. The national chairman of the PDP it was gathered, assured the former Military president of his readiness to bring back the lost gloriy of the party and sought for his fatherly guidiance and advice. Secondus has told the former military president that the party is ready for the 2019 general elections adding that they have overcome their problems.