Banks’ Borrowing From CBN Drops To N260bn

Banks’ borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dropped to N260.12 billion last week as liquidity improved on the money market on the back of inflows from Open Market Operation repayment, and reduced mop up by the apex bank.

In the previous week, banks had taken out N353.91 billion from the CBN through the Standing Lending facility (SLF) as liquidity crunch saw interbank lending rates soar to above 50 per cent. Rates at the interbank market however eased last week showing an increased level of liquidity as the overnight lending rates dropped to single digit.

Commercial banks use the CBN’s SLF to support their liquidity shortfalls and meet trading obligations on short-term basis. The CBN Standing Lending Facility window data revealed that banks had borrowed N24.14 billion, N26.12 billion, N61.24 billion, N62.28 billion, and N86.31 billion between Monday and Friday last week as against N21.03 billion, N49.03 billion, N96.32 billion, N99.87 billion and N87.34 billion which they borrowed in the penultimate week.

The CBN had held three OMO auctions during the week mopping up N83.39 billion and another N176 billion through Treasury Bills. Liquidity levels which opened at N260.7 billion rose to N492.3 billion on the inflow and by the close of business on Friday, Open Buy Back (OBB) and overnight rates closed at 6.7 per cent and 6.9 per cent.

The CBN’s activities in the past weeks have further shown its commitment to stabilize the financial system, keep liquidity levels in check while also sustaining the recent gains in price and exchange rate stability.

The level of liquidity in the market also showed in the level of banks deposit with the apex bank, which rose significantly compared to the previous week. As against N124.95 that banks deposited with the CBN in the penultimate week, deposits rose to N258.55 billion last week.

Deposits with the apex bank had been high on Monday and Tuesday, as banks deposited N130 billion and N82.99 billion respectively. Deposits between Wednesday and Friday stood at N20.79 billion, N4.96 billion and N19.8 billion.

Traders say they expect money market rates to trend slightly higher on the back of expected OMO mop-ups and the planned bond auction of N100 billion by the Debt Management on Wednesday notwithstanding OMO maturity of N37.9 billion on Thursday.