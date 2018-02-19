Dana Air, Asky Sign Interline, Aircraft Agreements

Dana Air yesterday signed an interline agreement with Asky airline, Africa’s regional power house in Lagos.

Dana Air’s strategic route and fleet expansion programme also received a major boost, with the signing of an aircraft partnership agreement with the airline to add some new generation aircraft to its fleet

Speaking at a brief signing ceremony at Dana Air’s corporate head office in Lagos, group managing director of the airline, Jacky Hathiramani said, “We have taken a bold step towards achieving our strategic route and fleet expansion program. With this partnership, we shall be adding some brand new aircraft to our fleet soon.

“We have also had advanced talks with some other notable aircraft manufacturers and very soon, some of aircraft outside the country on maintenance will also be arriving. This is part of our desire to provide options for our guests who have also been requesting us to consider some under-served cities in Nigeria. We want to assure our guests of our commitment towards providing safe, reliable, affordable and world-class air transport services in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the signing ceremony, the CEO of Asky Airlines, Mr. Ahadu Simachew said, “Dana Air having survived the sundry issues in the aviation industry for ten years and still waxing stronger, appears to us as the most experienced and well-managed airline in Nigeria, with a very strong, passionate and creative management team. We are happy to have reached an agreement and we believe this is good for Nigeria and Africa.”