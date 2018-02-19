N5m Debt: Police Arrest Club Guard For Detaining Eko Disco Staff

A guard with Quilox night club located at Ozumba Mbadiwe road, Victoria Island, Lagos is now with the police over illegal detention of some members of staff Eko Electricity Distribution Company within the premises of the night club.

An eye witness report said the Eko Disco staff had gone into the premises of the night club on revenue collection duty after discovering that the night club was owing the company the sum of 5 million naira.

The report added that on sighting the Eko Disco staff and knowing their mission, the club guard and some other workers in the club locked the gate against the men and the operational vehicle that conveyed them to the place.

All entreaties for the gate to be opened were said to have been rebuffed by the guard and his colleagues.

The detained men had to call the Head Office in Marina from where the police were alerted before going to the night club to free the detained men.

Confirming the incident, police sources at the Ahmadu Bello Police Station said investigation into the incident was on and all involved in the illegal act would be arrested and charged to court accordingly.

Also speaking on the incident, Eko Disco spokesman, Mr. Godwin Idemudia said the company would not tolerate any form of harassment of its staff while on official duty no matter how highly placed the person involved might be.